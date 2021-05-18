CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a serious crash on 391-NB in Chicopee Tuesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.
The single-car crash happened in the area of exit 3 just before 6 a.m. Our Western Mass News crew spotted skid marks on nearby grass and a car on its side. The car had extensive damage to it, including a missing windshield and bumper.
The right lane of the highway was temporarily blocked off and the on-ramp from Exit 3 was closed for the investigation.
Police say the two people injured in the crash were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
