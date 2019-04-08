Two taken to hospital following rollover crash on Pine Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-crash on Pine Street Monday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that officers responded to the intersection of Pine and Cedar Streets at 3:10 p.m. for a report of an accident.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to the scene to assist.
Two cars were involved in the accident, and one of the vehicles involved had rolled over.
None of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle, however.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if either drivers were issued citations, and the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.