HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An investigation continues in Hadley after two teenagers, aged 18 and 19-years-old, were shot inside the bathroom in Walmart Sunday night.
This according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office which reports both victims were left with serious injuries.
"One shot in the face and leg and the other shot in the arm and chest. The two victims currently remain at Baystate Medical Center for treatment of their injuries," representative of the NWDA's Office, Laurie Loisel said.
Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested shortly after the shooting in connection to the incident.
Both have been identified by authorities and were arraigned in court Monday.
Wilmer Alvarez, 26, of Chicopee, has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Keyla Fernandez, 32, of Holyoke was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.
Both pled not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court to the charges they face.
According to police, dispatch received several calls about possible shots fired inside of the town's Walmart shortly after 10 p.m.
"Investigators allege that Alvarez shot the two victims inside a bathroom at the Walmart. After the shooting, according to witnesses and surveillance video, Alvarez fled the scene in a motor vehicle in which Fernandez was a passenger," noted Loisel.
Police say a witness was able to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle and nearby officers were able to quickly locate and detain the driver and passenger. While officers were detaining the suspects, another vehicle which contained the two gunshot victims, drove into the scene and stopped.
Officers on scene turned to caring for the victims and mutual aid was requested from Amherst Police, State Police and UMass Police. Route 9 was closed between East Street and Mill Valley Road for nearly two hours.
Following an investigation at both scenes, police found two handguns as well as suspected heroin and cocaine.
Alvarez has been charged with (2 counts) of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, and charges of Possession of a Class A Substance (heroin) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class B Substance (cocaine) with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm Without a License and Possession of Ammunition Without a License.
Fernandez is charged with Accessory After the Fact, Misleading a Police Officer, Possession of a Class A Substance (heroin) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class B Substance (cocaine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm Without a License and Possession of Ammunition Without a License.
The incident is being investigated by the Hadley Police Department, State Police Detectives from the Northwestern District Attorney's office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
