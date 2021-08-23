HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) Scary moments for shoppers late Sunday night at the Walmart in Hadley. At about 10:00, police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots fired within the store. A male and female suspect were arrested in connection to this shooting and were arraigned in court Monday. Meanwhile, two men are in serious but non-life-threatening condition at the hospital.
Western Mass News obtained court documents on what unfolded.
Western Mass News spoke to both Hadley and visiting residents who were alarmed by what happened in town.
"Usually, that kind of thing doesn't happen in Hampshire County," said Nikolas Fowler of Northampton.
Fowler was across the Mountain Farms Shopping Center parking lot at Dunkin Donuts on Sunday night when gunshots were fired inside the Hadley Walmart.
"Which is horrifying, that usually doesn’t happen in Hadley so we are all kind of freaked out," said Fowler.
Multiple police crews responded to the area on Route 9 after receiving multiple calls of gunshots fired within the store. Western Mass News was on the scene Sunday night.
"It occurred in the bathroom at Walmart in Hadley," said Laurie Loisel, director of communications for the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, officials said the alleged shooter got into a black Mercedes and fled the scene.
That same vehicle was stopped on Russell Street by officers. That is where both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.
Both faced a judge Monday at the Eastern Hampshire District Court for their arraignments. The male defendant is identified as 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas of Chicopee.
"He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, with intent to murder," said Loisel.
Alvarez-Vargas is being held for a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The female defendant is identified as 32-year-old Keyla Fernandez of Holyoke. She is facing multiple charges including accessory to a crime after the fact.
"Her case was continued until Sept. 20th for a pretrial conference," said Loisel.
Officials believe this was not a random shooting.
Meanwhile, police said two men, who returned to the scene, each sustained two gunshot wounds and were taken to Baystate Medical Center. They are identified as 19-year-old Jeraun Matos and 18-year-old Juan Hernandez.
Again, the District Attorney's office said the victims remain in serious but non-life-threatening condition. They also tell us the incident remains under investigation.
