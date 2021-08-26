HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Holyoke.
The Hampden District Attorney's office said that on August 8, Holyoke Police were called to the area of Walnut Street for a reported shooting.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 25-year-old Miguel Sanchez of Holyoke suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office, said that 17-year-old Tamon Byrd of Chicopee and 17-year-old Haliendrew Flores of West Springfield have been arrested in connection with the case. Both suspects were arraigned Thursday on a murder charge and they are being held without right to bail.
A bail hearing for Flores is scheduled for Friday. Byrd is due back in court on September 24.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.