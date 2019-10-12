Two teens hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at Great Barrington home.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering after officials found them unresponsive inside a home.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News that police officers were called to an unspecified area of town for a report of two unresponsive teenagers inside a residence.
When officers entered the home, they immediately detected a strong odor of CO (carbon monoxide) and contacted the Fire Department for further assistance.
The two teenagers that were inside the home at the time were rushed to Fairview Hospital for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.
Readings at the home showed that the carbon monoxide levels were between 500 and 800 ppm, which, according to Great Barrington Fire officials, is a lethal level.
Officials determined that the leak was coming from a gas furnace and a plugged chimney.
We're told that the home did not have a working carbon monoxide detectors.
The Great Barrington Fire Department stress that working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can help prevent incidents such as this from occurring and encourage all residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they're working or, if you don't have either one or none at all, to install them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.