Two temporarily displaced after fire breaks out at Lenox home.

LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being until repairs can be made to their residence after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
According to Lenox Deputy Fire Chief Robert Casucci, crews responded to a home at 853 East Street around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire that had extended to the roof area.
It was later determined that the two individuals that lived at the East Street home were just stepping outside and heading out for the afternoon when they noticed the fire on top of their home and immediately called 911.
Crews arrived to find smoke and fire emitting from the rooftop.
A cat was inside at the time the fire broke out, but the two residents went back inside to get their furry friend and were out before firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters also cut power to the home off.
No injuries were reported.
An estimate cost of damages has not been released yet.
Firefighters from Pittsfield responded to the scene to assist Lenox officials.
Lee firefighters handled all calls that came in to the Lenox Fire Department's station.
Crews officially cleared the scene around 4:50 p.m.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Deputy Chief Cassuci said the fire originated in the piping of the home's wood stove, adding that the flames had spread from the piping and into the attic space.
The two residents are making arrangements to stay with relatives until repairs are made to their home.
