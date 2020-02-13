Two temporarily displaced after fire breaks out at Palmer home.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home in Palmer Thursday evening.
According to Bondsville Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sigovitch, crews were called to a report of a fire at a home on Jim Ash Road around 5:30 p.m.
Arriving firefighters located and quickly contained a fire that had broken out on a front bedroom on the first floor of a residence.
The two homeowners and their two dogs were able to get out on their own unharmed when officials arrived on scene.
However, the two residents informed firefighters that their two cats were still inside.
Crews braved the flames and were able to get the two cats out safely.
Both cats were given oxygen by personnel on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the two residents that were temporarily displaced, but their services were not needed, the homeowners saying they were making arrangements on their own.
Assistant Chief Sigovitch says the home did sustain smoke and water damage to its interior, but it is habitable once repairs are made.
Jim Ash Road was closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames, but has since reopened.
The home, Assistant Chief Sigovitch said, did have working smoke detectors.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the office of the State Fire Marshal is turning their focus to a combustible material near the baseboard of an electric heater.
Assistant Chief Sigovitch encourages residents that, if they ever encounter a situation such as this, it is best to isolate the fire in some form, such as shutting the door, in order to reduce the amount of damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.