Two temporarily displaced after fire rips through Charlton home.

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Charlton officials are looking into what sparked a house fire Friday night on Rt. 169.
According to Charlton Fire Chief Ed Knopf, crews responded to the area of 336 Southbridge Road (Rt. 169) after receiving a report that smoke and fire was emitting from the second floor of a residence.
Based off of the reports he was receiving, Chief Knopf immediately sounded a second alarm while en route to the scene, which requires that mutual aid from surrounding towns be called in to assist.
Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions on the second floor of the single-family residence upon arrival.
A man and his wife were inside the home at the time the fire broke out and thankfully were able to get out of the home safely prior to firefighters arriving on scene.
Authorities were forced to shut down the area of Southbridge Road near the Southbridge line in both directions as they worked to extinguish the flames.
Crews had gotten the fire under control around 9:30 p.m. and proceeded to reopen one lane on Southbridge Road.
Chief Knopf says that no injuries were reported.
The couple that resides at the home will have to look for other means of shelter until repairs can be made to the Southbridge Road residence.
Members of the Sturbridge, Auburn, and Southbridge Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
Chief Knopf adds that crews cleared the scene around 10:40 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Charlton Fire Department.
