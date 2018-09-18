BECKETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed one lane of the Mass. Pike.
State Police said that the right lane of the Pike is closed near mile-marker 18 in Beckett because of the crash, which resulted in minor injuries.
One of the tractor-trailers is down an embankment, according to officials.
The crash remains under investigation.
