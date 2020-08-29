HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two residents have been transported after a deck collapsed at 82 Sandy Beach Road in Holland.
The Holland Fire Department was alerted to the incident at 2:20 p.m. and shortly after arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officials discovered that a grill, containing a large pot of hot water, fell after the deck collapsed. The hot water splashed on two residents that were nearby, scolding them.
Both residents were transported to the nearest hospital with minor injuries.
