SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motor vehicle accident occurred on Boston Road in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Springfield Fire Department responded to reports of an accident involving a red Nissan Sentra and a white Honda Civic.
Firefighters extricated a female driver from the Sentra.
Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to the nearest hospital with unknown injuries.
The accident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
