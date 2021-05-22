ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were transported after a crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle Friday night.
Enfield Police responded to a crash on Route 5 at the intersection of Bright Meadow Blvd. on Friday around 8:20 p.m.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old male, and the passenger, a 35-year-old female, were transported to Baystate Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.
The vehicle was operated by a 54-year-old male.
The crash is under investigation by the Enfield Police Department and Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer K. Ragion at (860) 763-6400 ext. 1385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.