Two transported after pick up truck and sedan collide on Armory Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Friday night following a crash on Armory Street.
Springfield Police officials tell us that they, along with members of the Springfield Fire Department, responded to Armory Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Officers arrived to find that a sedan and a pick up truck had collided.
A portion of Armory Street near Sterling Street was closed as authorities continued to investigate, but has since reopened.
Both drivers, who were the only occupants in either vehicle, were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
