SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to an area hospital following a crash Thursday morning.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a one-car crash on the 1000 block of Main Street, where they found that a vehicle had struck the exterior part of the MGM building by Hannoush Jewlers.
The driver, an 80-year-old female, was transported to Mercy as a precautionary measure.
A pedestrian was was transported to Mercy with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by debris from when the vehicle struck the building.
The female operator was also issued a citation.
MGM Springfield spokesperson Saverio Mancini says the crash did not disrupt business.
