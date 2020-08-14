SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two adult male gunshot victims were transported following a shooting in Springfield Friday night.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 400-block of Central Street in the One-Stop Plaza for reports of shots fire.
Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the two adult males who were rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau is currently investigating the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
