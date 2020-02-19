PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday evening.
According to Palmer Police officials, officers responded to North Main Street around 6:20 p.m. where they found that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
Officials say that two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No roads were closed as a result of the crash.
Palmer Police could not comment on whether or not any citations were issued.
