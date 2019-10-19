Two transported following two-car crash in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash.
According to Greenfield Fire officials, crews were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of French King Highway and Adams Road around 9:30 p.m.
Arriving officials observed that both vehicles had sustained extensive front end damage.
We're told that two people were taken to Franklin Medical Center with minor injuries.
It is unclear if police had issued any citations to either of the drivers.
