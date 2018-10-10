Today is the pre-trial hearing for two UMass Amherst students charged in connection to a June fire in Amherst.
21-year-old Andrew Ho and 23-year-old Laban Christenson plead not guilty in June to several charges in connection with their suspected roles in setting that fire.
The fire caused heavy damage to a Main St. apartment building and injured a tenant.
Officials say the fire started when fireworks were set off inside of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.