WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are investigating the unattended deaths of two people in West Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that two people were found dead inside a Main Street apartment Thursday afternoon.
No other information has been released.
The investigation continues by members of the West Springfield Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
