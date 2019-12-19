STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, authorities responded to the westbound side of the Mass Pike around 4:45 p.m. and found that a tractor trailer and a dump truck had collided.
All lanes on that side of the Pike were closed so that officials could tow the two vehicles from the scene, causing massive back ups.
The right lane and the breakdown lane reopened around 3:30 p.m. and all lanes were back open to through traffic around 5:45 p.m.
The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with minor injuries.
Trooper Deangelis says that while the cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials did issue the driver of the tractor trailer an unspecified citation.
