LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash along a busy Ludlow roadway.
Ludlow Police Sgt. Brian Shameklis said that emergency crews were called to the area of 129 West Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Hampden County Sheriff's Department vehicle, which was transporting an inmate at the time. The inmate was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
West Avenue, between Goddu Street and Ronald Street, remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
The crash remains under investigation.
