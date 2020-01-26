Two vehicle crash on I-91 in West Springfield causing heavy delays.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State authorities are investigating a crash on I-91 in West Springfield.

According to Mass State Police officials, the left and center lanes on the northbound side prior to Exit 14 were closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

Both lanes have since reopened.

We're told that at least one person was injured.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.