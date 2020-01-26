Two vehicle crash on I-91 in West Springfield causing heavy delays.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State authorities are on scene investigating a crash on I-91 in West Springfield.
According to Mass State Police officials, the left and center lanes on the northbound side prior to Exit 14 are closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
We're told that at least one person was injured.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
