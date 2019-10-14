HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have responded to Sargeant Street and South East Street for reports of shots fired.
Lt. Jim Albert confirms that police located two gunshot victims at around 6:30 Monday night.
Police have closed Sargeant St until further notice.
There are currently multiple shell casings on the ground near the area.
There is still a Mass State Police helicopter hovering around the local area in connection to the scene.
One victim was transported to Holyoke Medical Center and the other was sent to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting and if the two victims were connected.
There is still no word yet on any suspect.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
