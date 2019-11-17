HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a shooting that occurred on High Street behind a sports club on early Sunday morning.
Police found two gunshot victims around 2 a.m. with one with wounds in the neck and arm and the other victim with a wound to the arm.
Both victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect arrested at this time, but the Holyoke Police Department are currently investigating the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
