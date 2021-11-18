SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In Westfield, two Catholic schools are now in remote learning mode due to COVID.
Meanwhile, Springfield has new COVID data from inside their public schools.
To put this into context, the city of Springfield saw 400 new COVID-19 cases last week - up 150. This week’s Springfield school numbers are 99 - only up 8.
“As the numbers rise around us...there is still a concern,” said Azell Cavaanm Springfield Public Schools spokesperson.
Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavann told Western Mass News that Springfield public schools are still on alert for students and staff testing positive for COVID. Despite a very slight uptick last week.
From October 28 - November 3, 46 students tested positive for COVID. November 4th - 10th, 91 positive cases. But, from November 11th - 17th the cases are 99. only up by 8.
This, as the city of Springfield, saw 400 cases last week, up by 150.
Cavaan told Western Mass News that an 8 case increase is not as bad considering 24,000 students go to Springfield Public Schools.
“It’s an inculcation that the protective strategies the prevention and mitigation strategies that we have in place are actually working. That kids and staff are wearing their masks in schools. That masks breaks are being taken in a way that’s safe,” explained Cavaan.
One thing the school district is concerned about is the Thanksgiving break coming up.
“Restrictions have been loosened and families are traveling families are hosting. And so there is a concern around the holiday season,” said Cavaan.
But over in Westfield, St. Mary's Elementary and High Schools went full remote on Thursday, going through next week. Western Mass News has learned it's due to positive COVID-19 cases at the schools.
St. Mary’s High School posted on their Facebook Wednesday that they’re canceling their school play.
They said in part:
With the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and ultimately families in mind, St. Mary's High School has decided to postpone the upcoming drama performance of clue.
The play was supposed to be on Friday and Saturday. Western Mass News getting answers. we reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, which oversees the private schools. The Superintendent told us in a statement in part:
"Given the circumstances, this was the most prudent step. Thanks to our excellent faculty and leadership, we had the ability to switch immediately to our remote learning platform and not miss a beat in our goal of providing an excellent, faith-informed education."
Remote learning at St. Mary's is expected to last through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In Springfield, parents are urged to keep their children home if they're awaiting COVID results, or they're sick.
