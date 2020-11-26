SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So, what determines if we are going to get rain, snow, or a mix?
In western Mass., our average first accumulating snowfall typically occurs in late November. But this year, we received that well ahead of schedule just before Halloween in October. However, snow is not the only type of precipitation we have to worry about in the winter months.
Rain occurs when the entire column of air from cloud to ground is above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and snow occurs when the column of air is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
But what about the in-betweens?
Freezing rain and sleet are commonly confused for one another. But there are differences between the two.
Think of little ice pellets bouncing off a car windshield; that's sleet.
Sleet is also sometimes thought to be hail. Sleet occurs in the winter, but hail occurs during the warm season and is often associated with severe weather events, such as thunderstorms.
So, what's the difference?
The first layer of the atmosphere where all weather occurs is called the troposphere, and typically, in the troposphere, temperature decreases with height.
So, most precipitation begins in the form of ice crystals within a cloud, especially in the colder months of winter. A column filled with warm air to the surface results in rain.
Sometimes, there's a shallow layer of cold air just above the surface, or the ground is frozen. So, precipitation that's falling like rain through a deep warm layer of air above freezes on contact with the cold ground. This weather creates a thin film of ice resulting in freezing rain.
Sleet falls through a thin warm layer and melts partially but refreezes when the cold layer at the surface is deeper. When no warm air is present, we get snow.
Any precipitation occurring within the winter months can lead to slippery road conditions, but black ice is dangerous because it's hard to detect. While it's not black, it's referred to as black ice because it's so thin that it's virtually invisible on paved roads. Therefore, you typically don't see it until it's too late.
Extra caution while driving or walking outdoors is important when conditions for black ice are present, including daytime or evening rain leading into colder nights where refreezing may occur.
Now, sometimes snow is light and fluffy, and sometimes it's heavy and wet.
What gives? Temperature!
Wet snow occurs right at 32 degrees, while snow occurs around 30 degrees, and fluffy snow occurs at 25 degrees or below.
The lower the temperature drops, the lighter and fluffier the snow becomes! The ratios stand for snow vs. water equivalent. So, for every inch of water, you get 5" of wet snow, 10" of snow, and 15" of light fluffy snow on temperature!
This is why heavy wet snow can be particularly problematic and damaging, causing downed tree limbs and power outages. Although it's less measurable accumulation, the weight-bearing stress can often exceed thresholds.
While it's good to clear the roof of your house often during the winter, it's crucial during heavy, wet snow events especially, when accumulation occurs in larger quantities.
Voila! The result is a winter wonderland.
