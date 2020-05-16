HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A powerful storm swept across parts of western Mass last night.
The storm caused an apartment building roof to collapse in Holyoke and now a local company is stepping up to help those affected.
Over 141 Holyoke residents are now without a home and one company is making sure those people can store their items for free.
"The wind took the roof off, it happened like real quick," said Holyoke resident Angeles Ramos.
A terrifying scene in Holyoke Friday night - some witnesses said what happened looked like a scene in a horror film.
"Like a movie, like a scary movie, like we saw a tornado, it was crazy," Ramos explained.
A powerful storm ripped through parts of western Mass - causing two apartment buildings on West and East Dwight Street to suffer extensive damage.
The entire roof of one apartment building was torn off and collapsed onto the street - the debris crushed parked cars and caused bricks to fly off the building.
"By the grace of God no one was injured, there were no fatalities, things fell on sidewalks, on cars, in people’s apartments, and just incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," said Holyoke's Mayor Alex Morse.
Officials told Western Mass News 47 apartments were affected - displacing over 141 residents.
"The buildings are going to need extensive work before families are going to be able to go back in, so the work now is finding permanent re-housing for these families as soon as possible," Morse explained.
Now - one local company is stepping up to help out those in need.
U-Haul is offering the displaced residents 30 days of free self-storage to help make sure their belongings are safe - until they have a place to call home again.
"This is something we do every day and this is something important to us to make sure we’re helping everybody every day," said U-Haul's marketing president for western Mass. & Vermont, Jerry Ouellette.
The City of Holyoke and the Red Cross have stepped in to help the affected residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.