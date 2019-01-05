PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A U-Haul truck caught fire in Palmer Saturday morning prompting firefighters from several different communities to respond.

At about 5:40 a.m. Saturday the Palmer Fire Department reports they were called to the scene on Thorndike Street. 

The dispatcher told Western Mass News it was an 'old abandoned truck' that caught fire.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

At this time the Palmer Fire Department continues to investigate. 

Bondsville, Three Rivers, and Monson all provided mutual aid on scene. 

