MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A U-Haul truck got stuck under a railroad overpass Saturday afternoon, police said.
Travelers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Bliss and Bridge Streets while crews work to clear the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.