CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With those ever-changing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, local service members and their families are preparing for whatever geopolitical moves overseas could mean for them.
Chicopee veterans services officer Stephanie Shaw was once deployed to Afghanistan and had to face her spouse's deployment as a military wife. She said the situation with Iran has definitely captured the attention of local military families as the question of deploying oversees looms in the background.
"We were prepared. We were watching the news. We knew what was happening," Shaw explained.
When unrest happens overseas, those enlisted in the military know they could get the phone call at any time.
"When I deployed in '03, we had about 30 days notice and at the time, we felt like that was a lot of notice. You were anticipating getting a phone call. Twelve hours later, you’re on a plane," Shaw explained.
Though Shaw told Western Mass News she had time to make arrangements, she said having weeks leading up to a deployment can weigh heavily on a service member's mind.
"That almost made it worse with the anticipation of knowing you were going," Shaw added.
With tensions growing between the U.S. And iran, more than 3,000 troops were deployed to the Middle East within the last week, but Shaw said until local bases receive the call, there's no telling if or when western Massachusetts troops may be ordered to deploy. She said there are too many factors constantly at play.
"The imminence of threats or dangers and also the tempo change with whether we're in a peacekeeping mission or we are reaching the peak of a conflict," Shaw noted.
For families of service members, Shaw understands overseas conflict can be nerve-wracking
"It’s a very scary time, but I will say that our service members are well-trained. They’re equipped. They're with comrades who have been well-trained and we have to have the upmost confidence in our service members," Shaw added.
Shaw suggested family members with active duty personnel reach out to the military-provided support services.
"There are so many supports in place to support families. It can be a very isolating experience and I encourage everyone not to let that happen to the best they can," Shaw said.
Shaw said you can reach out to your local veterans services office for more information on support services. The law requires every town have one in the state of Massachusetts.
