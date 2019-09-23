(WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Humane Society is calling on the R.W. Commerford and Sons Zoo to release their last surviving elephant named Minnie.
This comes after we got USDA confirmation about the death of Beulah last week and the death of Karen, who died back in March.
We're told Minnie remains in the Commerford's custody.
Western Mass News has caught up with activists in the past week, telling us that they are concerned about the well-being of animals held in captivity.
In a statement, Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, told us in part:
"Karen and Beulah were forced to work to the very last of their days. We appeal to Commerford to end exhibitions of cruelty...And give Minnie the chance to live out the remainder of her life in dignity and peace, free of coercion, free of discomfort and stress in being repeatedly moved, and free from overwork."
We have reached out to the Commerfords and are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.