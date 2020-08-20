SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More people filed for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts and across the nation last week, compared to the week before, this is as people continue to struggle to make ends meet after the extra unemployment assistance ran out last month.
Where does President Donald Trump's executive action to authorize more money stand here in the state?
Each state first has to apply through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get the extra $300 a week for unemployment, that is something Governor Charlie Baker said he is going to do.
Americans are no longer getting the extra $600 a week boost from unemployment benefits, leaving millions of Americans strapped for cash.
The average amount of people in Massachusetts are making from unemployment right now is $426 a week, and 31 million Americans right now are receiving unemployment checks. They need assistance as well as unemployment insurance.
Since the CARES Act expired in July, the president signed an executive action to help those on unemployment. Jobless benefits would be boosted by $300. Each state is required to apply through FEMA through the Supplemental Payments for Lost Wages.
According to FEMA 10 states have been approved for the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), including Maryland and Arizona.
The governor said he is going to apply for Massachusetts as well, and states have the option to contribute an additional $100.
In Massachusetts, more than 16,000 people filed for unemployment last week, which is up by 2,000 from the prior week. The national numbers were up as well, to over one-million jobless claims filed.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal, who is also the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. He said Massachusetts might not be ready to dish out extra money.
"I don’t think the state is in the position to fund unemployment right now. The reason that I say that, although there was money through the CARES Act, the truth is if they’re going to continue to supplement people, it puts the state a very precarious position," Neal explained.
He also said he's still pushing for a new relief package that sits on Senator Mitch McConnell's desk.
"So in the legislation that we put forward in the House, the HEROES Act, that I helped her write, remember there’s $1 trillion in there for local governments. So that would alleviate some of the pressure that they are feeling, and I hope that can be done expeditiously," Neal said.
So once Massachusetts applies, it could be a while before that money is distributed because the state needs to set up a new system for the payout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.