SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One the most popular video apps might be taken off of your phone, for security reasons.
TikTok has been widely popular among young people, but lawmakers said they are looking into banning the app that has attracted millions of users.
The video app TikTok has millions of users who create and edit quick videos featuring dance trends, lip-syncing, pranks, and much more.
"It's a very powerful platform. It's used by a lot of different people," said Gogeeks Computer Rescue owner Stan Prager.
But U.S lawmakers are considering banning the app, due to TikTok's relationship with ByteDance, a Chinese tech firm.
"The issue here, more than anything else, is this company that is independent but based in China, which is a totalitarian country, still it observes everything and collects information from everyone," Prager explained.
Prager told Western Mass News this isn't the first time lawmakers have flagged concerns about TikTok...there have been privacy issues with its users in the past.
"You may recall back a year ago there were privacy concerns with TikTok, as a result of the fact they were allowing anybody to accept their privacy agreement, and you had kids putting up signed privacy agreements," Prager explained.
He also said the concerns continue as millions of users are giving up their personal information on TikTok and filming their faces, creating greater security risks.
"You’re giving data, email address, location because its a video app. You are giving up your face, and with concerns about facial recognition software, that’s a big deal," he explained. "TikTok claims they don’t share any information with the Chinese government, but there’s not a lot of confidence that that couldn't happen or could happen if the Chinese government wanted it."
Prager warns TikTok users should be on high alert, just like you should with any app you are giving your information to.
"They have also said they are willing to have an office outside of China if that will reassure people. The question is if ByteDance does that, by geographically locating themselves somewhere else, will that make any difference if they are in league with the Chinese government? Probably not," Prager noted.
