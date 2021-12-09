SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign is underway as we approach the holiday season.
But toys aren’t the only thing needed.
“We are in dire need of volunteers,” said Sargeant Garett Kory of the Marine Corps.
The Marine Toys for Tots campaign relies on local volunteers to make each year successful.
But right now, they are facing a shortage of helping hands. Volunteers are needed for a number of areas including:
Assisting in transportation and storage of toys
Assisting in the local warehouse
Assisting with meals.
“It really does feel good to help out the community, I didn’t really realize there was this many people in need,” said William Harrington of the Marine Corps.
Officials told Western Mass News the goal for this year is 100-thousand toys.
“There’s some really good toys in there, so I think they’ll be happy,” said volunteer Brooklyn Preston.
But with so many toys, volunteers are needed now more than ever.
Eight-year-old Brooklyn Preston is volunteering this year, she said she’s happy to be giving back this holiday season.
“It makes me feel happy because I actually get to help kids,” said volunteer Brooklyn Preston.
Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the toy drive can sign up to do so online.
