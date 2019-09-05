U.S. Marshals warning public of ongoing phone scam.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with the U.S. Marshals are warning residents of an ongoing telephone scam.
According to U.S. Marshal Supervisor Deputy Kevin Neal, con artists are tricking caller IDs to use the district office's real number and are attempting to solicit money from unsuspecting residents.
"This tactic is known as neighbor spoofing, where scammers using technology to modify what numbers appear on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers from friends, local businesses, and in our case, law enforcement, to appear legit," U.S. Marshal John Gibbons of the District of Massachusetts tells us.
We're told that scammers ask that residents pay in fine instead of arresting them for skipping out on jury duty or other offenses.
They then ask that you submit a prepaid debit card, such as a Green Dot card, to them as payment.
The scammers then will ask you to read them the number to them over the phone.
Scammers can even sometimes provide badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses.
If you receive or have received a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals and they ask you for money, you are asked to contact your local F.B.I. office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
Those wishing to submit a report have the option of remaining anonymous.
If a scammer does provide you with a court order, you are encouraged to contact the clerk's office of the district court in your area to verify the court order.
"Our office is receiving many calls from the community asking why the Marshals are seeking money from them. We want people to know these calls are scams," says Gibbons.
Officials would like to remind the public that they will never ask residents for credit, debit, or credit card transfers, nor will they will ask residents for wire transfers or bank routing numbers.
