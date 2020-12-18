SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This is obviously a busy time of year for the United States Postal Service.
The organization confirmed to Western Mass News that they are experiencing temporary delays, impacting their 78-acre facility in Springfield.
Officials said the delays are due to historic record holiday volume, a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucks.
"This year, we have added additional staff to our Springfield mail facility, as we normally do for the holiday season. In addition, we are following all guidelines from the CDC on social distancing, and offering employees liberal leave to promote the wellbeing of our workforce. This year, following these guidelines is our most important focus," said Postal Service spokesperson Amy Gibbs in a statement.
Friday marked the deadline to make sure first-class mail will arrive before Christmas Day.
"We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. We also thank our 644,000 employees who are working tirelessly throughout these unique conditions to ensure the delivery of holiday gifts and greetings," Gibbs added.
