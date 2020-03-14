SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Campaign 2020 news, the planned Senate debate between Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy slated for next week at Western Mass News has been postponed in light of the growing threat of COVID-19.

On Friday, Kennedy announced he was suspending his campaign due to the coronavirus.

Kennedy and his staff will reassess on Friday, March 20.

The consortium sponsoring next week's now-postponed debate said they will work with both the Kennedy and Markey campaigns to schedule a new time for the debate.

