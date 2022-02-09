(WGGB/WSHM) – On Wednesday, multiple U.S. senators and representatives, including Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley, sent letters to several federal agencies urging them to end their use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology.
In their letters, which were sent to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, Department of Interior, and the Department of Health and Human Services, the lawmakers voiced concerns about this technology’s ability to eliminate public anonymity and highlighted that the technology poses unique threats to black communities, communities of color, and immigrant communities.
The lawmakers wrote in their letters, quote:
Facial recognition tools pose a serious threat to the public’s civil liberties and privacy rights, and Clearview AI’s product is particularly dangerous. We urge you to immediately stop the department’s use of facial recognition technology, including Clearview AI’s tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.