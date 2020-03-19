SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Treasury Secretary confirmed today, that under the White House’s coronavirus stimulus plan, a family of four could receive $3,000 in cash.
Steve Mnuchin making the statement in a televised interview earlier today.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal on this plan, and on the efforts from Capitol Hill to get Americans financial relief.
"It’s my own belief that $1000 in terms of an infusion, again, in cash in the hands of people who are going to need it and use it for the day-to-day considerations I think that’s important," Cong. Neal explained.
Cong. Neal spoke to us on the coronavirus stimulus package approved by congress.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the plan will give $1000 to every adult and $500 for every child, so a couple with two children, added up would receive $3000.
Mnuchin said these funds would come in the next three weeks, and then that same amount could be sent out again six weeks later if the pandemic persists.
Cong. Neal agreeing that another wave of cash could be needed to tide over Americans with financial struggles because of the virus.
"They all believe there’s going to be a second round of money that’s going to have to be put back into the economy," Cong. Neal said.
Neal said his other priority is job retention in the wake of furloughs and layoffs.
"Looking at this massive spike in unemployment projections we hope that that will only be temporary but the suggestion is that we build a bridge for those so that they can get back to work fast. This cannot be about bonuses this cannot be about outsourcing and this has to be about the employees first and the consumers as well," Cong. Neal explained.
President Trump confident that efforts to preserve jobs are critical to boosting the economy back.
"We want to keep the jobs going so when we get rid of this virus things will go like a rocket. I think the economy is going to be fantastic," President Trump said.
And the money Americans can expect to see...at first the plan was described as putting checks in the mail.
Mnuchin clarified today that the money would be directly deposited into Americans accounts.
