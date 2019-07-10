SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of fans gathered along Broadway in New York City today for a ticker tape parade, celebrating the U.S. Women's national team following their World Cup Championship, many, chanting for equal pay.
Sunday's win marks the fourth title for the U.S. women, while the men's team has zero.
The women are ranked number one in the world, yet they make significantly less than their male counterparts.
Because of that pay difference, the team filed a class action lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation in March, long before the tournament began.
The women's win has sparked patriotism for many across the nation, but that patriotism has come with an equal dose of activism.
Thousands gathered to celebrate the U.S. Women's Soccer team at Wednesday's ticker tape parade in New York City, and the celebration's extended to western Mass.
Soccer player Adeline Regis tells Western Mass News that, ever since Sundays big win, she's not only proud to be an American, but also a female.
"I feel like it's really great that women won, because it's like we are strong and it's just amazing. My favorite players is Rapino," Regis tells us.
A name that is circulating for more than her talent today after United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro mispronounced it during Wednesday's rally.
Rapino has been the face of both success and controversy.
Equal pay. Those two words have followed the U.S. Women's Soccer team on their road to becoming champions.
In March, all twenty-eight players filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S.S.F., stating that, despite the fact that both female and male players are asked to do the same job, the female players are consistently paid less than their male counterparts, an issue that Cordeiro addressed head on.
"We will continue to invest in women's soccer than any country in the world, and we will encourage our friends at FIFA to do the same," says Cordeiro.
A different stance than the federation originally took in May, denying the claims in a counter filing, saying:
"The pay difference in the teams are "based on differences in revenue generated, factors other than sex, and that the two teams are "physically and functionally separate organizations.".
AIC Director of Athletics Matthew Johnson says, after coaching women's soccer for nine years, he believes that equal play deserves equal pay.
"I am certianly in favor for paying people equally for same services rendered," said Johnson.
As for the lawsuit, that is to be considered in the coming weeks.
"As this team has taught us, being the greatest on the field is about what you stand for off the field," added Cordeiro.
Support of their activism is reflected in sales for Nike.
The company announced the team's home soccer jersey is now the best-selling jersey on Nike.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.