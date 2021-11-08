AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, it was announced the head football coach at UMass Amherst, Walt Bell, was fired in his third season as coach.
When asked if they are looking for a specific type of candidate, UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said they are not looking for anyone specific and they are curious to see what a new head coach would do to rebuild their roster and their program.
"We're not a program that cuts corners. We try to do everything we can to make sure we bring in the right young men and the right support staff to give them the right opportunity to be successful," Bamford explained.
The athletic committee said they want to make sure whoever they bring in as new head coach has the best interest in mind for the athletes and their program.
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts fired coach Walt Bell on Sunday after he went 2-23 over three seasons leading the Minutemen.
UMass now begins their fourth coaching search since 2012.
