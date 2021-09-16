AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is adjusting its tailgating policy once again, ahead of this Saturday's football game against Eastern Michigan.

Instead of canceling student tailgates this time around, the school is allowing a limited number around McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

UMass officials said there will be select spaces in Lot 11 and Lot 33 available on a first come, first serve basis to students.

There will be no charge for the spaces and they can be reserved Thursday or Friday at the Mullins Center.

Last week, many students opted to party off-campus after the school canceled student tailgating due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.