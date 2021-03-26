(WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's ice hockey team advancing in the NCAA championship on Friday night.
The Minutemen beat the Lake Superior University Lakers 5-1.
UMass advances to take on the Bemidji State Beavers in the quarterfinals Saturday night. That game starts at 5 p.m.
As for American International College, they won't be moving on after losing their game against #1 seed University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks 5-1.
AIC made it to the NCAA's back in 2019, right before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
