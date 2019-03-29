(WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a big day for two western Massachusetts collegiate hockey teams today.
UMass and AIC played in in the NCAA tournament Friday - UMass for the first time since 2007 and AIC for the first time in program history.
The NCAA hockey tournament is a lot smaller than the basketball tournament. Only 16 teams make it and UMass and is one of them.
This tournament is a 'survive and advance' situation, so wins were needed Friday to continue in the tournament. Lose and they would head home.
For both teams, their journey towards the Frozen Four continues.
UMass beat Harvard 4-0 in today's Northeast Regional Semifinals. They will Notre Dame in the regional final Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the AIC Yellow Jackets defeated Saint Cloud State 2-1 in the NCAA West Regionals tonight in Fargo, ND. They will play Denver Saturday night at 9 p.m. in that region's final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.