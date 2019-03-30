(WGGB/WSHM) - It's a big night for western Mass college hockey fans, with two local teams fighting for a spot in the Frozen Four.
AIC and UMass-Amherst are quickly making a name for themselves in college hockey, both of which are moving are moving up in the ranks in the NCAA tournament.
First to play tonight is UMass.
This is their second NCAA tournament win in program history after they beat Harvard, 4-0, last night.
Now, they are playing against Notre Dame tonight in Manchester, New Hampshire.
For the fans that can't make it out to the game, local bars, such as the Amherst Pub, are excited to cheer on the team's success.
UMass officials tell Western Mass News that they will have standard security tonight.
The UMass game is slated to begin at 6:30 and will air on ESPNU.
AIC will play tonight at 9:00 against Denver.
The winner of that game advances to the Frozen Four in Buffalo.
