AMHERST and SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you are a hockey fan, it’s a good time to be in western Massachusetts. Two local colleges have made the NCAA tournament for the first time ever.
The American International College Yellow Jackets have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever,
UMass Minutemen hockey has qualified for the first time in 12 years after appearing at the top of the national rankings all season long.
It wasn’t always this way.
"If you go back a couple of years, AIC was at the bottom of Atlantic Hockey and UMass was at the bottom of Hockey East. Now, UMass is at the top of Hockey East and AIC is at the top of Atlantic Hockey," said AIC Athletic Director Matthew Johnson.
UMass and AIC are two of only 16 teams who even make it into the national championship tournament. It's a much smaller tournament than the NCAA basketball tournament, that includes more than 60 teams.
Both schools are excited to debut their teams on the national stage.
"And for us, it's the visibility. These games will be on ESPN and ESPN2 and it's a way to plant the flag and we are hoping to represent the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in a way that makes everybody proud," said UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford.
Even though the two teams played against each other this season with UMass coming out on top, Johnson told Western Mass News they cheer for each other and they share fans.
"It becomes a hockey area. It's good for us when UMass does well, it's great for AIC and I think it's good for them when we do well. On a Friday night, we have people in the stands with UMass gear on. We have a lot of crossover fans and if you are a local fan, you are going to find a hockey game," Johnson said.
Bamford added, "We are proud of western Mass. hockey right now."
Both teams play Friday. AIC will take on Minnesota-St. Cloud in North Dakota, while UMass plays Harvard in Manchester, NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.