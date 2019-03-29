(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a big day for two western Massachusetts collegiate hockey teams today.
The UMass Minutemen will take on Harvard this afternoon in Manchester, NH for the NCAA Northeast Regionals.
Puck drops for that game at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the AIC Yellow Jackets will play in the NCAA West Regionals tonight against Saint Cloud State in Fargo, ND.
Tonight's game begins at 7:30.
