BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 appears to be impacting Black Americans more than other races.
Now, a former UMass basketball player is speaking out about why he thinks this is and how he hopes a book he has written can help young people understand what needs to change.
A distinct statistic is coming from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States: a disproportionate impact on black communities.
A graph from the CDC shows the COVID-19 rate among patients identified in the U.S. for a four-week period.
One bar represents the total population in the surveillance area and another bar shows the percentage of people contracting the virus.
Comparing White, Black and Hispanic patients, the chart finds a disproportionate number of black Americans contracting the virus.
UMass basketball alum Lex Mongo, now a teacher in Boston, told Western Mass News that this isn't shocking at all.
“I am not surprised by the statistics...this type of situation, unfortunately, brings the forefront of a lot of the disadvantages,” Mongo said.
Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted, "Let me be crystal clear -- people of color are not biologically or genetically predisposed to get COVID-19, but are socially predisposed to coronavirus exposure."
Mongo agrees. He said this virus outbreak only highlights the need to fight against societal issues long plaguing black people.
"I like to seize all of my opportunities and not let those pre-judgments of my character or personal being, because the color of my skin, stand in the way,” Mongo said.
Leaving UMass on a mission to break stereotypes, Mongo authored a book, 'Little Big Dreamers,' and is now reading to students across the state and sending a message.
"That these kids can really be what they whatever they want to be...it doesn't matter what the color of your skin is,” Mongo said.
Intentionally creating characters of mixed races in his book, Mongo said he hopes young readers can learn an important message about inclusion.
"It is something I'd like to be realized, without having to talk about cause, that was one of the main staples of me making this book anyway,” Mongo said.
